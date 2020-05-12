Snow white in the film has dozens of adaptations, why?

Image of the film ‘Mirror mirror’.

The film ‘Mirror mirror’starring Lily Collins and Julia Roberts, opens in our strip Film Size of the Family. This installment of the famous story of ‘Snow white and the seven dwarfs’directed by Tarsem Singh, is one of the adaptations to the most recent and visually stimulating that the film has been made of this classic tale of the brothers Grimm.

However, in the history of cinema, ‘Snow white’ it is not a novelty. There are dozens of versions of this well-known story about a princess who falls into a lethargy eternal deceived by their wicked stepmother and can only be awaken with the kiss of a prince.

Official trailer for ‘Mirror, mirror’ (2012).

Its first movie adaptation dates back to the year 1916 and is a silent film starring Marguerite Clark and directed by J. Searle Dawley, with a dash of Winthrop Ames based on a theater play premiered on Broadway in 1912.

Betty Boop, the iconic animated character, also starred in a version of ‘snow White’ in 1933, and was followed by the famous production of Walt Disney in 1937, which even today can be found in digital versions. The giant film production company 20th Century Fox pulled out another in 1961, and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer did in 1987.

More recently, in 2012, they released 3 versions of this story in the film. On one side is the above-mentioned ‘Mirror, mirror’, colorful, and with a tone suitable for the whole family. Also went out ‘Snow white and the huntsman’starring Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth, a version something more adult and gothic.

But, in addition, the Spanish director Paul Berger surprised with a silent film and in black-and-white inspired by the same fairy tale set in the Spain of the twenties.

Maribel Verdú plays the stepmother in the adaptation of director Pablo Berger.

But why is that so many house producers and directors make of this story so often?

‘Snow white’ is part of a set of stories that were published over 200 years ago and they are already part of the public domain. This means that copyright no longer belong to anyone and anyone can use the material without the need of paying a single penny to those who imagined and wrote.

The use -and abuse – of the public domain

“Of all the intellectual property rights, the main in the making of films is copyright. Among other things, it protects creators or owners of rights by preventing third-party use their works without their permission,” explains Cathy Jewell, a member of the World Organization of Intellectual Property.

This means that while a work is protected by intellectual property rights, producers who are not creators of the work can’t use it to make products such as movies or series. However, this is not the case of the stories of the brothers Grimm.

Jacob and Wilhelm, the brothers Grimm.

This is because the stories of these two brothers, Jakob Ludwig Karl Grimm and Wilhelm Karl Grimm, which were published for the first time December 20, 1812they are too old and their authors are no longer alive, so all your work happens to be free of copyright. Even, because of the importance that have had their stories, in 2005 they were named Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Disney, one of the companies most powerful on the planet in terms of audiovisual production, not only became world famous -and wealthy – with their version of ‘Snow White and the seven dwarfs’, 1937, but has continued to use these stories -copyright free – on their productions. It is enough to remember stories like ‘Cinderella’ or ‘The sleeping beauty’ they were originally compiled by the brothers Grimm.

But, Disney has not only applied this formula with the Grimm. Has also drawn stories free of rights as ‘Our lady of Paris’ (1831) by the French writer Victor Hugo, and which took the name of the ‘Hunchback of Notredame’ (1996); or ‘The adventures of pinocchio’ (1940), which was published by the Italian Carlo Collodi in 1883.

Image of the disney movie ‘The hunchback of Notre Dame’ (1996).

Until then, let’s say, everyone has the right to use these stories to their whim, because they make part of the collection of stories of universal humanity. However, and as noted by the newspaper el pais, in their separata cultural Verne, the tragedy of the matter is that the stories are altered in crucial points and detract from worth and drama to the frames original, reducing them to simple stories and happy resolved with relative ease, while the original texts had a lot more fabric to cut.

Now, will not be the first time that Disney or other producer of the world use stories free of copyright for their productions and, in fact, each year the list of works available for this purpose increase. We can remember the story of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes, written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887, that today, as the fairy tales of the brothers Grimm, are in the public domain.

Image from the series ‘Sherlock’ from the BBC.

In 2019, for example, several works of authors world-famous have the same destination, as by quoting some of the stories famous, ‘Murder on the golf course’ (1923) of the writer Agatha Christie happened to be in the public domain, as well as ‘The fourth of Jacob’s’ Virginia Woolf ‘or ‘ The prophet’ of Khalil Gibran.

This target, however, is not exclusive to the written works, and in 2019, according to the specialized Spanish magazine GQ also happened to be free of copyright cinematographic works as ‘The ten commandments’ by Cecil B. DeMille, ‘The man fly’ of Harold Lloyd’s or ‘The pilgrim’ by Charles Chaplin.