Simona Halep speaks with the media after falling at the US Open

Simona Halep bid farewell to the US Open. Did so after wasting a match ball in a tremendous clash with the american Taylor Townsend, in which the romanians saw as his rival went up again and again and again to the network, a tactic that puzzled Simona. These were the impressions of the champion of Wimbledon on the meeting.

Analysis of the party and the level of Townsend. “Yes, I really think she played very well, was very inspired in each exchange, came much to the network. It was amazing. Also my rest was weak because I couldn’t feel how I came to serve, left-handed. Their service was not very strong, but the ball was moving too much and I couldn’t feel it. Then I think I played a wrong tactic. Maybe I should have hit more balloons, when she came close to the net. Without a doubt, today I was not inspired, but I struggled. When I got back that 40-15, I thought I would win. But it was the other way around. I’m a little sad by the tactic and by the way I played. But it is not a drama. She played very well. Really deserved to win because they gave everything and didn’t think about losing. It was until the end, with a 100% of faith”.

On play being inferior, without pressure. “I’m not surprised because you can play well. If she can climb up to the network, if you can keep up that pace, has something great inside. But whenever you play against someone better, you have nothing to lose. You feel free on the pitch. That is why maybe she was able to give 100%.”

About the game of Townsend, the kick-net. “Yes, it was a little strange because it never happens in the circuit, to have an opponent who comes every ball into the net. I tried to play the body, I tried to play by the sides. Also I made a few mistakes. Also, do not coat the field as well. Hoped to very back. At times I thought he was going to hit strong, but it came a little softer. Then there was the rhythm. I didn’t know what position to use on the pitch. I think I need to learn from this match; the next time I’ll play a lot better. I played a few times against her, and I knew how I was playing. But today she changed. She was by all the balls to the net. It was a little different. For a moment I lost the rhythm in the second set, and really didn’t know what had to change.”

About their expectations at the US Open. “Well, I’m disappointed. I had expectations, confidence. But today was different. I was very close to. I had a match ball. But, you know, sometimes this happens. I just need to look forward. I am a champion of Wimbledon.”