If the men’s tour is Roger Federer who commands with an iron fist in votes as a favorite among fans, in the female it is Simona Halep who seems to win the most affection from the fans. The Romanian has been chosen for the third consecutive year as the most-loved in the voting followed by a surprise Iga Swiatekit has been second. Petra Kvitova it has been the third, while Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Bianca Andreescu closed the Top 6 as announced by the WTA on its website.