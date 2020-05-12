Simona Halep appeals to the old formula to return to the top of the WTA

I could not go alone! After a few months without a coach, the Romanian tennis player recontrató the australian Darren Cahill who will attempt to return to the top of the WTA. As of 2020, the couple will return to work meeting with the firm aim of repeating the successes achieved in his previous stage where he came to be the number one in the world and champion of Roland Garros, the first Grand Slam of his career.

Just a year ago, Halep decided to split with Cahill trying to take a step forward in his career, but far from achieve this, it was up and running with everything and that comes from winning a little more than a month, the tournament of Wimbledon.

The condition of youth as Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu, in addition to the effect it still shows Serena Williams, ended up make it go backwards and try to get back to your best version to continue stretching his resume.