Shakira is kept very busy in quarantine and ali to Disney to cause benfica

One of the artists that ms benefit has been removed to the quarantine that has been spawned by the coronavirus, has been Shakira.

The singer has remained very active in these times of isolation from home and has focused on continuing with their work thus having completed a course of philosophy, to take care of their children and to share time with your partner.

In addition to all this, the composer ok join Disney to participate in a virtual event where besides her, other artists said this to interpret the various main themes of some of the films ms recognized and raise funds to help ms affected.

Among the stars that stood out besides Shakirawere Ariana Grande, Beyonc, and Christina Aguilera.

The dancer he came to his personal account of Instagram and public a video informing all your followers of your participation in this act benfico, where you interpret the song of the film Zootopia.

Take a look at the actuacin Testing all of Zootopia Disney Family Singalong, was the message that I wrote the native of Barranquilla next to the publication.

Remember that Shakira prest his voice for this tape, animated for one of his characters, and in the video besides be she’s singing you can see fragments of the film of Disney.