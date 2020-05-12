‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 – release Date and all we know of the BBC series

Few days ago BBC aired the final episode of the fifth season of ‘Peaky Blinders’, which came to Spain from the hand of Netflix this past Friday, October 4. Many will be looking forward to know what the future holds for Tommy Shelby and the rest of the clan and now we are going to review all that is known about season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’.

The story





The fifth season ended with Tommy Shelby on the verge of suicide. Throughout its six episodes or less indicated that that was his destiny, but we doubt very much that that will be the end for the character played by Cillian Murphy. In addition, the surprising reappearance of Tom Hardy makes it clear to us that not even a shot in the head would ensure his death.

In fact, Anthony Byrne, the director of this season, stressed that what we saw was Part one of two. Everything was headed in that direction, and the sixth season will play to give you a solution. Nor should we forget what sunk in emotionally that is Arthur, or that Polly has decided to submit his resignation.

What we do know is that we will meet the family of Ginathe wife of Michael. It remains to be seen what will be the plan B to which referred, as is also in the air the possibility that your mother has the face of Julia Roberts. Its potential involvement in the series was leaked a few months ago, and the Knight gave to understand that they were in negotiations with her…

The cast





All the main characters of the series who is still alive are confirmed for the sixth season, so you can expect to be back to see Murphy, Helen McCrory (Polly), Paul Anderson (Arthur), Sophie Rundle (Ada), Finn Cole (Michael), Sam Clafin (Mosley), Natasha O’keeffe (Lizzie), Harry Kirton (Finn), Anya Taylor-Joy (Gina) -whose presence will be much greater next season – and Brian Gleeson (McCavern).

Likely but not certain is the return of Tom Hardy (Alfie), Annabelle Wallis (Grace) and Kate Phillips (Linda). In addition, Knight confirmed the signing of Stephen Grahambut not to give life to Al Capone, as his was rumored initially.

The shoot





UPDATE: Steven Knight has confirmed that he has already finished writing the sixth season and has promised that it is the best until now.

Anthony Byrne, director of the fifth season -and that will become the first filmmaker who directed two batches of episodes also deal with the sixth – announced in an interview with GQ that will be put to work in earnest on the new episodes this month of November and that the plan is you begin shooting at the beginning of 2020.

UPDATE 30 January 2020: Byrne has confirmed that the work of pre-production has already begun. It is expected that the filming start on the 11th of February of this year.

The date for the premiere





Will you arm yourself with patience, because the BBC has not made any announcement on when we will see the sixth season of ‘Peaky Blinders’. Byrne himself ventured to predict that the wait could be up to the beginning of 2021. They did it without creating any, so hopefully we can see the new chapters something before.

The trailer





Still the shooting hasn’t even begun, so that we can say goodbye to see a trailer up within several months. In addition, the first advance of the fifth season was launched a little less than a month before its release. Nobody will be surprised if we are more than a year without hardly any news of ‘Peaky Blinders’…

The future of the series





Steven Knight he commented at the time that what is more likely is that the series has seven seasons and maybe a movie right after. Yes, her initial plan was to close ‘Peaky Blinders’ after five seasons, so that there is always the possibility that the thing ends up changing. So soon has already started to talk about possible spin-offs…