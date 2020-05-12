Part of the cast of High School Musical share videos dancing to the rhythm of ‘We’re All in This Together’

What better way to remember our childhood watching our actors and actresses favorites recreating a moment of nostalgia, and it is in these moments where people are in their homes because of the coronavirus, have decided to take advantage of the free time by sharing their day-to-day.

As an example, several actors of the famous movie High School Musical have joined as a support to the situation that we are living about the coronavirus, and that is that currently we see in the news all related to the Covid-19, for which, the protagonists decided to share this happy moment.

It all started with the actress Ashley Tisdale who uploaded a video of Tik Tok, dancing the choreography of the song “We’re All in This Together” that he later shared in his account of Instagram.

Such was the positive response of the fans to react to this video to several of his colleagues of the film decided to join in recreating the choreography. Among the actors are, Vanessa Hudgens, Kaycee Stroh and Barth Johnson.

Here are the videos shared by the protagonists.