Miranda Kerr speaks out for 1st time for her boyfriend, the co-founder of Snapchat

Miranda Kerr is from a few months in a relationship with the billionaire and co-founder of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel, whom he met at a working dinner of Louis Vuittonand who takes him seven years of age.

“He has 25 years old but acts as if I had 50. Do not go on holidays, working in Venice (Beach) and after it goes direct-to-home. We do not go out. We prefer to stay at home, eat dinner and go to bed early”, he commented for the first time Miranda at the magazine the Edit, where he also explained that his relationship with Orlando it is so modern, it even had its approval to introduce Evan to his son.

Miranda in addition he spoke of what Orlando think of your new boyfriend and revealed that no regrets have been with the actor, especially because of their marriage of three years was born Flynn.

The former couple split in 2013, and since then have maintained a good relationship for the well-being of your child.

(Getty Images)



“Flynn was two years old, so it was very difficult to take the decision. But our son is our priority so we decided to go for the love” said Miranda, explaining that, to date, maintains a good relationship with Orlando, of those who divorced in 2013, and now shares custody of his son.

For his part, Miranda has found new love with the co-founder of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel.

(Getty Images)



Related notes:

Between Miranda and Evan, there are seven years difference.

(Getty Images)



“Orlando and I decided that we had to get to know the person for six months… Evan and Flynn are known, so that all goes well. Orlando thinks that it is great” he added, revealing that above all, for her and her ex is first the well-being of the five-year-old.