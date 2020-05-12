Miranda Kerr shows off to her boyfriend billionaire in public

For the first time, Miranda Kerr and her boyfriend, Evan Spiegelhave traveled together to the red carpet. It was at the Gala, Clive Davis, in the Beverly Hills Hotelprior to the delivery of the GRAMMY. Obviously, the model and the employer were very much in love while sitting for the photographs.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel attend together for the first time to a public event. Photos: Getty Images

The australian 35 years has been going out with the founder and CEO of Snapchatof 25, from some months ago, but this is the first public appearance as a couple. The mother of a child will be dressed to impress all with an extraordinary white gown with sequins and a new hair cut.

Evan man, he wore a stylish black suit and white shirt, without a tie. Along your journey through the red carpet, the executive Snaptchat he hugged his girlfriend on multiple occasions until they came to the party.

The romance between the two began in the summer of 2015, and since then the relationship has been strengthened gradually. In fact, he traveled to Australia to celebrate Christmas at the side of Miranda and her family, including Flynnhis son with her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom.

“We met at a dinner Louis Vuitton in New York a year ago,” revealed the model in a talk with E! News and he added, “we Started to see each other as friends and, eventually, it all evolved to more”. Clear not missed the opportunity to highlight the qualities of his current partner, “Is a very kind person, genuine, and authentic and that is something that I really really like him. Oh, and also is very intelligent.”

The party also attended by celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Ellie Goulding, Zayn Malik, Avril Lavigne, Lana Del Rey, Sylvester Stallone and if Evan wanted to talk about business issues, there was Sir Richard Branson.