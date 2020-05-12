Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy will be ‘New Mutants’

After the flawless performance of Maisie Williams in “Game of Thrones” and the fascinating interpretation of Anya Taylor-Joy in “Splintered”, it was expected that they would receive proposals to participate in more projects for the small screen and the cinema. In fact, recently it was confirmed the participation of the two young actresses in the next movie Marvel: “New Mutants”.

On a related note: in The original trilogy of Star Wars will remain intact

After that in the web-circulated rumors about the involvement of Williams and Taylor-Joy in this new tape, finally it is a fact. Like his colleague and friend Sophie Turner, Maisie joins a franchise of young mutants. The pair, Anya, who previously worked with James McAvoy, the actor that gives life to the Charles Xavier young in the saga of X-Men, also part of the project.

On a related note: We have stories of the War of the Galaxies for 17 years more

Who are the ‘New Mutants’?

What the New Mutants are part of the X-Men? Well, in reality not. Though if there is a connectionbecause it is young people who attend the academy to professor Charles Xavier, this story has a different concept. Focuses on the relations between the members of the New Mutants. Even highlights their fighting and their possible entry to the “Force X”.

On a related note: How do I activate the service of Clear video?

Despite the fact that this movie you do not yet have a release date in Mexicoas it has been confirmed by the director, filming dates and the rest of the cast. However, it has not been revealed much information about the film. Up to now, it is known that Anya Taylor-Joy be construed to Magik, mutant sister of Colossus, who has the ability to teleport. Whereas Maisie Williams will give life to Wolfsbane, a girl from the religious who must learn to control his ability to become a female wolf.

On a related note: Miley Cyrus breaks the internet with new video

Maisie and Anya will work under the direction of Josh Boone in the story written by Knate Gwaltney from July. In accordance with Sector-Film, “New Mutants” will be released in the united States in April of 2018. As for James McAvoy, it is a fact that it will not participate in this tape. Even so, it is possible to interpret back to Charles in the other movies of the Saga.

In that waiting, you can watch X-Men: Apocalypse and other movies of these actors in Clear video. Remember that with the Plans Telcel Max No-Limit accounts with this platform at no additional cost. In addition, you receive other benefits such as minutes, messages, and WhatsApp unlimited in Mexico, the united States and Canada.

Now see:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaFcS4U3xkA(/embed)