Maddie Ziegler: the transformation of the protagonist of videos of Sia

How to forget Maddie Zieglerthe famous girl that moved to the world after starring in the successful videos Sia. Currently, the dancer is 13 years old and is a celebrity.

After your commented on leading in ‘Chandelier’ and ‘Elastic Heart’, Maddie Ziegler she modeled for important brands such as Ralph Lauren, Capezio, and Target. In addition, he acted in different television series.

At the age of 11, Maddie it was part of the reality show ‘Dance Mooms of Lifeimes’ where you received the call to star in the video ‘Chandelier’ Sia.

At present, Maddie Ziegler form part of the jury of the reality of Fox ‘So You Think You Can’.