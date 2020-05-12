Maddie Ziegler: the tiny dancer in Sia is becoming a ídola teenager | TV Show

Maddie Ziegler I was 11 years old when Sia chose her to star in the video clip of your topic Chandelier. The tiny dancer was struck with his histrionics and talent, so that it became a face as usual in the videos of the singer.

“When I spoke I thought was going to be within a body of dance, not that I was going to be the only dancer. In addition I did not know that was going to be hung on a lamp-type spider, “ said Ziegler some time ago to the magazine New York Magazine.

His subsequent appearances not go unnoticed, as both the video of Elastic Heart and Big Girls Crand caused controversy among the public more conservative. The first was accused of being a piece in a very aggressive and sexual Shia LaBeouf intimidates the young dancer then 12 years old, while the other made referrals to the suicide with a minor.

But away from the controversy, Maddie has known how to bring your career. The girl has had participations in important series such as Drop Dead Diva, Austin & Ally and even Pretty Little Liars. In addition he was for five years in the program Dance Moms.

These days it is the jury of the dance program So You Think You Can Dance: the next generation.

The dancer gradually has become a ídola teenager and, despite the fact that it has only 13 yearstoday has hundreds of fans that monitor each of their steps.