Maddie Ziegler: so you changed the dancer from Sia | Entertainment

Do you say anything to them the name of Maddie Ziegler ?, if they are fans of Sia insurance know to whom we are referring. It’s the little that has shined in the videos of the singer. With barely 11 years old was chosen by the interpreter australian to participate as a protagonist of the videoclip for the track “Chandelier”. From then on this small shone to become a true icon among teens and today looks very different to how we met.

When the youngest was 11 years and received the call to participate in the music video Sia, “Chandelier”, ever thought about everything that came to him. “When I spoke I thought was going to be within a body of dance, not that I was going to be the only dancer. In addition, I imagined that it was going to be hung on a lamp-type spider,” said the dancer to the magazine New York Magazine.

Obviously, she was wrong… after Two years and over a billion views on Youtube, things have been very different. Participated in two more clips from Sia, and now is a super star.

He began his career as a dancer from very small after having been part of the fun and controversial program “Dance Moms”, for five years in a row. Then, Maddie became the protagonist of the video of Sia , engimática artist who decided to hide his face after his comeback in 2014.

In addition to “Chandelier”, Ziegler has appeared in the clip “Elastic Heart”, “Big Girls Cry” and “Cheap Thrills”.

Maddie has ceased to be a girl and now is a teenager, look at the difference.

