Maddie Ziegler is back in the new video for Sia

Song: “Big Girls Cry”

Artist: Sia

Album: 1000 Forms Of Fear

Director: Sia/Daniel Askill

Comments: Despite the fact that you already have an album of new studio ready to be released, the singer australian Sia continues to work with the promotion of his successful album 1000 Forms Of Fear and for the video for her latest single “Big Girls Cry”

he returned to recruit the small and impressive dancer Maddie Ziegler -who already became a part of the conceptual image of Sia-.

In comparison with the videos of the past, “Big Girls Cry” is much more simple and only shows through an outlet fixed the changes, and expressive skills that is able to transmit Ziegler just with his face.

