Lily Collins, what are we kidding? | Fashion and Beauty

It is about the end of the year and many take advantage of to do balance of the last months. Others, however, spend a look to the past and to put their objective in the past, choose to start by 2018 with changes, among them, image.

Selena Gomez it has gone to the blonde, Loreen it has been shorn, Amaia Salamanca it has become a brunette… and now we have to add to the list Lily Collinsor is it?

The case is that in these last days he has dizzy a lot. Revolutionized the networks with a photograph that showed a radical change of look. Left their characteristic brown to look blonde long hair.

A new image that looks like you liked it, and much to his followers that three days after you have already raised your counter ‘I like’ to 1.2 million.

What you would have to ask them that is what they think this color change will last only a day because the hours you’ve seen it blonde, he surprised us with another photo, in which she claimed had been a joke and that you returned to your natural color.

What is certain is that today we do not have very clear which is the colour that has been chosen to finish the year because in the photos you’ve published from the research center of NASA, where he has been next to Wiz Khalifa in the delivery of prizes to the best scientists, we have seen more good redhead.

What we are taking the hair (never better said) or you are simply undecided about the color that best fits you and is testing you? We will see the last day of the year.