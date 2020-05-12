Lily Collins and Dominic West will be The Miserable in the new series of Movistar +

Love, justice, redemption and peace in “The miserables”, the series created by BBC, which will come to Movistar+ November 15, with Lily Collins, Dominic West and the winner of the Oscar for The favoriteOlivia Colman, the head of the cast. In this adaptation of the literary classic by Victor Hugo, takes the controls of the direction Tom Shankland (“House of Cards” and “The Leftlovers”) with the help of writer Andrew Dawis, who worked in the versions tv of “Pride and prejudice” and “War and peace”.

As in the original novel, the story takes place in 1815 in a France divided and dominated by a civil unrest that will culminate in the outbreak of the revolution in the streets of Paris. In the midst of this storm, the exconvicto Jean Valjean struggle to get on with your life while the police officer Javert is obsessed with giving you hunting. All while should be made on a case of Cosette, daughter of Fantine, a working class woman abandoned to their fate.

The six episodes of the fiction were all released in the Uk in 2018 and will now arrive to Spain in a new version of the universal story that was made into a film by Tom Hooper in 2012, and has also been the subject of several adaptations to cinema, television or theatre.