Kris Jenner wants to be remembered by the world as the best mother of the story Shows International

During an interview for the program YouTube of Alex Israel’s “As It Lays”, Kris Jenner revealed how she would like to be remembered by the world. According to the matriarch of the Kardashian, your goal is to be the best mother in the story.

“I want to be the best parent you can be […] I struggle a lot every day to be a very good mom,”said the celebrity.

The mother of Kim Kardashian also revealed that it does not consider a person hatefuland that in the majority of cases it is usually she who forgives.

“I am a person very indulgent, and I think that it depends on the situation, but most of the times I am the one who forgives and tries to make peace, not trying to take revenge on someone”, noted.

Respect to one of its greatest features, Kris Jenner revealed that is often obsessed with perfection, which also has caused many problems.

“I try to achieve and be the best I can in almost everything that I do, which is a curse. Perfection does not exist at all, but can exist in the mind of an artist or of the mother when talking about their children and things like that […] I Think that in general I try to be perfect. Never came to be, but I’m happy to try it. It is part of my DNA, I think”, said the mother of the Kardashian’s.

A curious fact of Kris Jenner is told to be prepared for any natural disaster. As he describes it, in your home save enough supplies for her and her family, in what he called a kind of bunker.

“I’m like a Girl Scout. I am the person more prepared for the earthquake that never conocerías. I have fire extinguishers and backpacks full of supplies. I have flashlights and water… I Practically have a bunker”, told the socialite of 63 years.