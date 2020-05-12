Kris Jenner, the woman who manages the threads of the ‘klan’ Kardashian | People and Celebrity

One of the biggest hobbies of Kris Jenner, are the magazines. The fashion, beauty, decoration… We love reading them, he relaxes. Hence it is not unlikely to find in his profile of Instagram dozens of images of his daughters (and even granddaughters) appearing on the covers of some of the most prestigious: Kim Vogue, Kendall in AllureKylie in Paper, Khloe in GQ and to the little North West in WWD. That’s why mother, manager and manager in the (semi -) shade of the media and multi-million dollar Kardashian is happy to become protagonists of their own magazine cover, this time for AD. A role that is, in the end, a parallel with his own life: the eternal “woman” and “mother” is, at age 63, more protagonist than ever before, and so the protagonist as always.

Jenner is applied to itself a name which they also give their six shoots: momager. This hybrid between the terms mom —mom— and manager came about in the first chapter of the first season of Keeping up with the Kardashians (The Kardashian, in Spanish)the program of reality tv who has served a decade and launched the entire family to fame, today’s stratospheric and that have not been flanked. A program that has allowed the sisters (Khloé, Kim and Kourtney, in addition to the more unknown Rob, the fruit of the first marriage of Kris; and Kylie and Kendall, the second next to Bruce Jenner) to follow a luxurious lifestyle that exploit today already thanks to their own business. Kim, who can boast of a flawless business strategy, has launched a app and a cosmetics brand, Khloé a line of jeans, Kourtney is about to create his lifestyle brand, Kendall is a much sought-after model and Kylie is the milmillonaria youngest made herself, beating Mark Zuckerberg, thanks to its empire cosmetic. And after all of them is, always, Kris.

Those who know her closely say that it is a woman warm, but controller to the detail. Organized and with leadership and persuasion, of his interviews and appearances in the reality show it follows that it is the pillar of the family, and the cloth of tears of its components. You don’t like their daughters to fail to comply with their tasks or that are untimely on their commitments. But also knows how to align them as one to get the best out of each one. From Kylie, the youngest, was a girl he knew that would be dedicated to the cosmetics; at the age of 16, the young man carried a complete plan of marketing with all the details of the project. A worthy heir.

“If someone he says no, is that you’re talking to the wrong person. Keep trying and never give up.” That, she says, is the best advice that has been able to give to their daughters, which was considered in a recent interview Glamour “great human beings, being kind, patient, understanding, and so much love to give”. “They are not perfect, they are real”, as she says, with a clear understanding the secret of success. The day after finishing the recordings of the first season of Keeping up… pulled out of the second. She had to lead to that family, exhausted to achieve a brilliant product. “You have to have vision. There is when he was born what momager. I needed to be a mother, but also to manage the entire family, the situation and where we go from there”, explained in the journal Love.

Kris Jenner has never stayed in the shade, or much less. His life has been peppered with scandals, news, and dramas that make pale the of his famous daughters. His fame began in the early eighties, when her marriage to lawyer and businessman Robert Kardashian started to be in the media. They were married in 1978, when she was 22 years old. She became pregnant on the honeymoon. His divorced came in 1991. He asked for it after learning of the infidelities of her, which then has confessed to repent.

enlarge photo

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner pose together in the parade of Victoria’s Secret in New York in December of 2015. CORDON PRESS

The couple was friends and shared holidays and taste with the athlete and actor O. J. Simpson and his wife, Nicole. The rest is the history of the united States: in 1994, Nicole, which Simpson had divorced two years before, was dead, stabbed to death in his home. Then Robert Kardashian, opposing the wishes of his wife, Kris, decided to revalidate your rusty title of lawyer and defend his friend at the trial. “I went to bed one night, woke up the next morning and my universe had changed,” he told her in a recent interview People. “They were two of the best friends I have ever had in my life. They were my family. O. J. was like my older brother. So not only lamented the loss of Nicole, but also the loss of that relationship with O. J”.

The trial threw the family to the media storm. The death of the patriarch, in 2003, because of a cancer, to ruin. “I had nothing. I went to the market and my credit card was not working. I could not even buy a tomato”, had Jenner in an interview on Fox last summer. The reality and that vision of business that she knows well it was his salvation.

enlarge photo

In an image of the end of the eighties, Robert Kardashian (with her son Rob in the arms) next to Kris Jenner, with Khloé on the side. Below, Kim and Kourtney. CORDON PRESS

After Robert Kardashian came in to his life Bruce Jenner, between 1991 and 2005. Until Bruce made the transition to woman, Caitlyn Jenner. After many comings and goings and televised tears through, their relationship is cordial. “We are good friends,” said of her a few months. It is not uncommon to see them together in celebrations and, above all, surrounded by his daughters and grandchildren.

The latest front of Kris takes days to open. If I did not have enough with their own daughters, is now a dentures the one that gives you headaches. Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Kylie —so much so that I lived with her, had a brief love affair with Tristan Thompson, the couple from Khloé Kardashian and father of their daughter, True. Something that has made Woods you have to get out of the life, the business had a line of makeup along with her friend) and the house of the family. “The most difficult and painful has been that I hurt someone so close to me. Someone whom I love and whom to be treated like a little sister. But you can not accuse Jordyn of the breakdown of my family. It was the fault of Tristan”, wrote Khloé.

As in every step of his own, Kris has been aware of every detail and reaction. When Jordyn Woods has raced to the studios to tell his story, the matriarch has not ceased to be in control. The phoned to demand that I told you in advance for your version. Was, they say, are “concerned and overwhelmed” by what he could get to say Woods. But there are also those who think that, in the end, this is just a drama of the family that give audience the next season… and the one who is behind all of this is, of course, the calculator brain of Kris Jenner.