Kris Jenner shared in advance of the new season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” Shows International

Kris Jenner went up in his account of Instagram a new preview of the upcoming season of the reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and that you will return to the screens on the 8th of September.

This new advancement starts with Kim Kardashian playing a flute traversa, and then say “I’m athletic, I’m musical… What else can’t I do?”, generating the laughs as much of it as of those who accompany them.

At another time of the advance, Kris Jenner appears playing minigolf and what more surprising is that it manages to fit the ball in a single shot, for what promises to be “fabulous”.

The preview of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” it continues with a picture in which appear all the Kardashian sisters eating next to her mother.

In another segment of advancement, Khloé Kardashian attempts to dominate a ring-ula-ula, although with little success, so that throws a smoothness to the whole lung.

With respect to Kris Jenner, it should be noted that in a recent interview stated that he would like the world to remember you as the best mother of the story.

So soon we can say that when it comes to looking after the interests of their daughters, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner is relentless.

Just take a look at your account of Instagram to make sure that almost all your posts are referring to the work of their daughters.