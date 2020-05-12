Katie Holmes bleached her romance with Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise broke out of anger

Katie Holmes (39) and Jamie Foxx (50) is tired of playing hide and seek and you showed your love in public.

The Hollywood stars enjoyed a day of beach, sports and relaxation in Malibu, Los Angeles, allowing herself to be photographed by the paparazzi, as a way of whiten their romance, after years of rumors.

Although last time, the actors agreed on various parties and awards ceremonies, only now showed their love publicly and to the kisses; despite the fact that the relationship would have started five years ago.



Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are very much in love in the play, almost a year after having been seen in public for the first time. Credit: grosbygroup

What was the reason of so many years of guarding your privacy? Apparently, the actress signed a contract of divorce in 2012 Tom Cruise, your ex, in which there was a clause by which she could not be with a partner for five years. “Five years of respect and no couples publicly”would the pact signed.

That sounds very appealing, but it is only now Katie was photographed to be kissing with the academy award winning actor for his portrayal of Ray Charles in Ray (2004).

The relationship of Katie and Jamie is no stranger to the scandal. The reason is the friendship between Foxx and Cruisewho was born during the shooting set of the film Collateral (2004), which both starred.



Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx shared an afternoon of beach without bothering by the presence of photographers prying. Credit: grosbygroup

As reported at the time, when the actor of the saga Mission Impossible he learned of the rumors of romance between her ex and her friend, broke out of anger. Any similarity between this story of Hollywood and the conflict between Wanda Nara, Maxi Lopez and Mauro Icardi is a pure coincidence.

This bleaching public would come also with marriage plans, not yet confirmed. She is the mother of Suri Cruise, of 12 years; and Foxx, for his part, is the father of Corinne, 24, and Annalise, 9.