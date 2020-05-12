Here is the proof that Maddie Ziegler and Millie Bobby Brown are best friends in the world

In a matter of minutes, Maddie Ziegler and Millie Bobby Brown they became our best friends, favorite celebs.

The young stars (Brown has 13 years old, and Ziegler 14) arrived at the blue carpet of the Teen Choice Awards 2017 and when you talk to E! News they took the opportunity to talk about their friendship. By the way: these two stopped to see who passed the time of their lives, before, during and after the show.

During the conversation, the self-proclaimed best friends could not help but laugh and share on the night before the event, when they gathered to prepare before the big event.

E! NEWS > it Was only a matter of time… Millie Bobby Brown was also unable to resist Slowly ¡Mírala!

“We are very excited. We are best friends,” said Brown, who plays Eleven in the successful show Netflix, Stranger Things. The fashionable girl shone on the carpet with a yellow dress of Kenzo and shoes Pierre Hardy.

When asked if they dressed up together, the former star of Dance Moms, who used an outfit Zac Posen, he said no, but admitted, “we Did FaceTime as three times while we arreglábamos”.

Brown added, “oh, last Night we did pedicures each other!”.

When E! News he asked Brown, who was nominated for an Emmy, if you had already chosen what I would put for the edition 69 of the Emmy Awards on the 17th of September, the actress admitted, “I Still don’t know what I will, but I hope it’s great.”

E! NEWS > Maddie Ziegler is completely in love and these photos confirm that I Look at it!

About the awards the past Sunday, Brown was nominated as the Star Revelation of the TV and nominated Stranger Things as the Series Revelation of the TV-Show Sci-Fi/Fantasy.

To Ziegler’s nominated as Best female Dancer and won.

After his great victory, he thanked the fans through Instagram, “I can’t thank you enough for voting for me as your dancer for the second time! I love you all so much, I am very grateful for all”.