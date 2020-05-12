FX gives full season to new series written and produced by B. J. Novak

FX has ordered a full season of a comedy anthology written and directed by B. J. Novak, actor and writer of series such as The Office and The Mindy Project. The project, still without a final title, but known as Platform, you will have episodes of 30 minutes that they will be separate stories from each other and involve a different cast according to the requirements of the story.

The plot of the series is not yet clear: according to the official description, “addresses the themes bold and use it as a starting point for telling stories about the world in which we live in today“. FX has ordered a first full season after seeing the first two episodes filmed, although the total number of episodes has not yet been determined. For the television network, this is the first project anthology episodic, because until now they had found space with seasons, anthological as American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Fargo. In the cast of the first episode we find Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, O’shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace, Ed Asner and Brendan Francis Scannell, while in the second episode are Jon Bernthal, Boyd Holbrook, Amy Landecker and Beau Bridges. We don’t know if Novak will also appear as an actor; at the moment he is credited as a screenwriter, director and executive producer.

The comedy is just the latest of the projects recently approved by FX. The cable network has also given the go-ahead, among others, the pilot episode of the animated series starring Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza call Little Damonthe series adaptation of the comic series Y: The Last Man, a drama series starring Matthew McConaughey creator True Detective Nick Pizzolatto, a drama of spies, starring Jeff Bridges and a mini-series based on Carrie of Stephen King.