Evangeline Lilly, the anti-hero perfect

A great opportunity, and at the same time a conviction? For years, the canadian actress Evangeline Lilly is debated between those two poles with respect to Lostthe series gave an impressive and sudden worldwide fame, but that almost devours it completely. “Looking in retrospect, it was a relief to reach the end”, he confessed recently and then admitted that taking a long sabbatical after this long experience (six comentadísimas seasons) was vital. “I needed to take that time to regroup and think. I never sought to be a Hollywood star nor chained jobs, one after the other to keep me in the limelight. The truth, I didn’t know what to do. Today I am clear that what I want is to be in one or two projects every two or three years. That is my ideal. And I have the luck, the good fortune of being able to do”, he said to the Spanish magazine Frames.

Beyond their work decisions, it is clear that this series, a true milestone that started the craze of the television fictions, changed his life. And in every sense, since it was there where he found the love. And not once, but twice. At the beginning, with its companion of cast Dominic Monaghan, who played Charlie on the series, and with whom he had a courtship of 5 years. And already towards the end of the post, with the production assistant Norman Kali, a hawaiian (the series was filmed on that island) with whom she ended up having two children: Kahekili (which means thunder in hawaiian), 7, and his little daughter 2 (which still keeps its name in secret).

In love with her role of a mother, the actress only leaves the island when it comes to the call of the industry. As now with Ant-Man and The Waspmovie that filmed last year and will this week (Thursday here) its long-awaited world premiere. There is Hope Van Dyme, the daughter of the famous Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) who will not hesitate to accept the proposal of becoming The Wasp, the new and lethal partner of Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

– How does it feel to be part of the so-called MCU (Movie Universe of Marvel)?

-At the beginning, when I was selected for the first adventure of Ant-Man, he was very fascinated with the idea but then, when I could see the movie, I was really shocked. I remember when leaving the cinema I was so proud and happy to have been part of a film that I would proudly both to show it to my children that I couldn’t cram anything more into my head. Today I am still going through a bit of the same thing, do not think too much about the critics or at the box office, but in the pride I feel as a woman and actress for this story. Ultimately, that is what matters most to me.

-In a certain sense, The Wasp is the first big hero of Marvel in the film. Is it a sign of these times his appearance?

-Yes, you can be. Originally, the idea was that The Wasp appeared for the first time in Avengers. Civil War. But then they told me that they did not want this heroine to be an appendix of another story and that they preferred to wait for a whole movie to present it. There I felt what do you say of these times, a feeling of “we are on the right path”.

-Speaking of women, what happened to you when you heard that Michelle Pfeiffer would be part of this sequel?

-I’ll tell you the truth, it will four years, I asked Marvel if they ever came to bring Janet van Dyne (my mother-in-history) one of these films, please be Michelle Pfeiffer, who gave you life. Really what I wanted. Not only is the most beautiful woman that has walked the Earth and a great actress, but it was Catwoman, the only heroine (and villain) that I loved as a teenager. When I was going to start the filming of this movie, they told me that Michelle actually it would be Janet. I am sure that my order had nothing to do, but anyway they made me very happy.

-There was much talk of your costume, because some of it could be seen at the end of the first installment of Ant-Man…

-Yes, but that was a prototype old, now is a version ultra-modern… I Spent literally four months conducting tests for the suit to be perfect. The only thing that I said to the costume designer when we started was: “I don’t care how long it going to take us but I want it to be the best suit in history”. There is something very simple but elegant and feminine in its design. And the best thing is that all the time gave me absolute freedom of action. It is a little another symbol of this era, isn’t it? The women on the move… –



