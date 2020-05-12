Evangeline Lilly admits she goes through a serious crisis of depression

“/>

The actress has opened up about his mental problems and his personal struggles that have led to “a dark place”.

The actress of “Lost,” Evangeline Lilly has opened up about his personal struggles.

The 40 year-old woman recently shared two photos of herself taken by his son four years ago when I was in a “dark place” a year ago, reports usatoday.com.

“I had a year as difficult in the past year, but I didn’t want to share it with you because I didn’t want to be a dark cloud in your world,” she wrote on Instagram.

“But I struggle deeply with the feeling that all that I am is what I feel that all the others want and need it to be. I often feel alone and invisible ”, he added.

Lilly said that he unsuccessfully tried to internalize all her “pain” because he believed that it was strong enough to handle it.

“In public, I hid and I made it to the light my traumas deeper and I laughed in the face of my deepest pain,” he wrote.

“Until last year, I broke down. Suddenly I saw myself forced to face my weakness and my limitations, my trauma and my fears. I did not have more remedy than to accept that I am limited or … continue on a path of denial perfectionist that will inevitably kill me “.

Lilly revealed that it is “coming out of that deep place, slowly”, but still struggle with a significant connection to through their “darkness.”

In a photo, you see Lilly sitting on the floor with a black t-shirt without sleeves while resting his hand on his forehead. In the next photo, it seems that you are feeling depressed.