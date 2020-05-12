Elle Fanning takes to the hairstyle with waves which you’ll want to copy during the autumn-winter

There are many reasons to love the summer: the sun, the beach, clothes, heat and of course the hairstyles with beach waves that stand out for their naturally, essence effortless and texture perfect. These soft waves usually relate with seasons of heat, but for this autumn-winter 2019/20 we will see them everywhere, and it will be combined also with looks built by coats, boots and scarves.

It is not new that the second half of the year will be the hairstyles loaded volume, where the natural shape of the hair is respected in full, leaving the plates and the tongs completely from side to shine the waves and curls that form without the need of heat. The frizz will now be held far from being judged, so the possibilities are endless.

To give faith of the above, Elle Fanning attended the Giffoni Film Festival 2019 with a waves hairstyle t-shirts that framed her face to perfection. She took a a strip in the middle –perfect to take advantage of the shape of your face– and completed her style with a dress in cream color with details floral and a style boho that made perfect sense with his mane.

If nature did not give you this type of soft waves so characteristic of summer, you can then choose to recreate it with a pliers between 19 and 25 mm to mark the middle of your hair towards the tips. Once you’ve finished run your fingers through the curls for undo them and smooth. If you have the hair very lazioyou can spray it a little spray fixative to last for a long time.

Best of all, is that it is extremely simple to transform this hairstyle to take it every day without looking like a portrait. You can take the beach waves in a messy ponytail or with a semi collected that will bring a touch more romantic your look. The most important thing is to load your hair texture and –unlike past years– avoid straight perfect.