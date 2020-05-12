Don’T MISS – The best moments of the Disney Family Singalong Volume II (+VIDEOS)

The ABC presented the second part of his successful show of celebrities, the Disney Family Singalong for the mothers day.

Less than a month of being presented the first programme, this Sunday, may 10 for the night was the show Disney Family Singalong Volume II where were present the proceedings of Shakira, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Halsey, John Legend and more.

It should be noted that, this event had as goal offer children and their parents, a distraction between the confinement by COVID-19, in addition, to honor the mothers that make the effort to take care of their children and relatives in the midst of the pandemic.

Halsey – “Part of your world”

The singer of 25 years was in charge of giving life to Arielwhere I even wore a hair extremely red like the little mermaid in order to interpret the main theme Halsey “Part of your world”.

Shakira – “Try it all”

The singer Shakira 43-year-old performed her song “Try Everything” of Zootopia, limiting that she he played the voice of Gazelle in this movie child, apart from singing this touched a battery with lights of bright colors and danced.

Katy Perry – “Baby mine”



The artist of 35 years who is currently pregnant and touched him sing the theme song of the movie Dumbo, and therefore, she and her dog Nugget dressed as Dumbo and his mother.

John Legend and Jennifer Hudson – “beauty and The beast”

Both of the stars made the duet virtual to bring to the viewers the magic of beauty and The Beastwhile Legend sang and played the piano, Hudson intoned the high verses of the Disney princess.

Miguel and Christina Aguilera – “remember me”

Finally, one of the classic favorite of children and parents of the mexican film, Coconutit was done by Miguel and Christina Aguilera sitting in front of a fireplace for an after-touch next a mariachi band exclusively for women.