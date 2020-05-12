Coronavirus-Tennis: Rafa Nadal supports the fusion that you want to Federer: “it Will be fine to get out of this crisis with the union of the two organizations”

Despus that Roger Federer has released this Wednesday, through social networks, the idea that the bodies of the ATP and WTA should unify into a single one, Rafael Nadal has been one of the first to support and answer to the idea of the swiss.

“Will be good to go out of this global crisis with the union of the two organizations. You know from our talks, that I totally agree with you Roger“, admits the champion of 19 large, that had Federer guest star in his direct instagram last Monday.

Hey @rogerfederer as you know per our discussions I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of mens and womens tennis-in-one only organisation https://t.co/fTCfvMiU4G ? Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 22, 2020

The circuit male and female announced in the afternoon of yesterday the creation of a fund for the practitioners of lower ranking and, therefore, the ms affected by the parn of the tennis by the coronavirus. Next to the Grand Slam and the International Federation of Tennis are waiting to help you with a amount economic that you will be able to rise to 5.5 million euros.

Garbie Muguruza and Simona Halep have picked up the glove between the fminas and well see the proposal of the helvtico: “Will be a good idea“says the espaola. While the Romanian says, “you’re not the only one Roger”. In reference to the same way of thinking.