Celebrities who apologize for reckless comments of the Coronavirus

The current Coronavirus outbreak that has hit globally, has led to various celebrities to express themselves, through social networks, its feel on this issue.

And although most of the messages on the part of the famous is in the sense of staying at home, as recommended by the health authorities, there are others who issued some comments wrong and later had to apologize.

One of these artists is Vanessa Hudgens, who posted a video in which he said that the situation was not for both, because “we will all die at some point”.

The exestrella Disney regretted having to stay home due to the spread of this contagious disease. “It’s a virus, understand it, respect it, but at the same time if everyone is spread, people are going to die, that is terrible, but inevitable?”, told through their stories on Instagram.

Yeah! People are gonna die… which is.. terrible…. but like… inevitable? Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram Live talking about corona pic.twitter.com/Odsv7f8tme — reaction videos (@stanstorage) March 28, 2020

This opinion generated immediately several reviews on the internet, so Vanessa had to clarify in another publication, noting that his comments were taken out of context.

“It is a moment crazy, crazy, crazy, and I’m at home locked up and I hope that is what you are doing also,” said the actress of 31 years. “I don’t take this situation lightly, no way, I’m home.”

Subsequently, he issued another apology on Twitter. “I realized that my words were insensitive and not appropriate for the situation in which our country and the world in these moments,” he wrote.

“This has been a great awakening to the meaning of my words now more than ever. I send good wishes to all and stay safe and healthy in this time of madness”, culminated.

Another celebrity who was involved in the controversy is the singer Amanda Miguel, who at first described them as “afflicted” people diagnosed with Coronavirus.

It all happened when he was interviewed in the International Airport of Mexico City after giving a show along with Diego Verdaguer in the National Auditorium.

When questioned about if he was afraid of being infected by Coronaviruses, she replied: “you must have great faith, vitaminarse, wash a lot of hands and have a lot of faith, about everything. And to entrust themselves to not get just a ‘plague’ to give you a hand or want to give you a kiss”.

As expected, this statement led to a wave of criticism towards the singer, so he then had to issue an apology through the social networks, ensuring that his intention was never to offend anyone, and least with such a sensitive topic.

Mensaje para todo el público pic.twitter.com/I602R0lCyt — Amanda Miguel (@amandamiguels) March 12, 2020

“In Patagonia we use a lot of that way of expressing ourselves when we hold a cold. I ask an apology, I will never make fun of a sick person, I never did with a bad attention,” he said.

Another example was the mexican actress Carmen Salinaswho said to several journalists, and perhaps by way of joke, that the Coronavirus was a punishment to the “chinese children” for eating dogs.

Immediately the Chinese embassy in Mexico, called upon him to offer an apology because the term was racist and the actress had a poor perception of the chinese culture. No more conflict, Salinas apologized, but the damage was already done.

Comentarios de @carmensalinas_56 desatan la furia de la embajada de China 🇨🇳 ¿Crees que debe pedir unas disculpas? pic.twitter.com/wiY181zeuD — Un Nuevo Día (@UnNuevoDia) March 26, 2020

The actress Evangeline Lillyrecognized for his role in the film “Ant-man” and his role in the series “Lost”, caused discomfort among his fans, by giving to understand in the social networks that she does not agree with the social distancing and who sent their children to a camp.

“I just leave my children in a camp for gymnastics, all washed their hands. They are playing and smiling. As always everything”.

The negative messages towards her did not wait, and even created the hashtag #unfollowevangeline.

Later, she posted another message on Instagram, in which he clarified the entire situation and issued an apology. “I am writing to you from my home where I have been since march 18, when he instituted social distancing in the small community where I currently live. At the time of my publication march 16, the directives of the authorities here were not assembled in groups of more than 250 people and that we wash our hands regularly, what we were doing,” he said.

Two days later, those policies have changed, and, despite my intense concern for the socio-economic impact and policies this course of action, please know that I do my part to decrease the curve, practicing social distancing and staying at home with my family”, he added.

“I want to offer a sincere apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous posting, before the suffering and the fear very real that has invaded the world through the COVID-19”.

