Care with Simona Halep, the Audrey Hepburn of tennis

Who would have predicted at the start of Wimbledon Halep not only reach the final, but that would end up playing the final, most perfect, against Williams, no less, as they have kept the statistics from tennis? If there is a lesson in that, surely it is this: don’t underestimate the possibilities of Simo in any place, at any time.

Halep had said several times earlier this year due to his breakthrough in the Grand Slam at the French Open last year, felt “cold” about 2019. Some took it as a code of indifference, and not without reason: the ranking of Halep went from .1 at the beginning of February to Not.

7 when the tour came out of clay. He played just two finals this year before Wimbledon, losing to Elise Mertens , number 21 ranking in Doha and Kiki Bertens in Madrid. Halep took just seven games, then faced the defending champion of Wimbledon, Angelique Kerber, when they met in the third round of the single set point Halep, Eastbourne.





But Halep showed him to Wimbledon as ingenious, brave and courageous you can be when you feel “cold” If the word is code for something, it is for your self-proclaimed victory over a battle of negativity of an entire career.

As he said at Wimbledon: “I Was too negative. I could not see the things that I was doing very well” If you can maintain the confident attitude, and the joy which boosted its momentum towards the Wimbledon title, could end up with a career Grand Slam.

Is already enclosed in the surface most extreme (clay and grass) and only left two shots of hard court. Lost a final very closed in Down Under in 2018 and has been a semi-finalist at the US Open. Halep has won on the hard courts in Indian Wells, and is 2-4 in finals in the two big events on hard courts of summer.