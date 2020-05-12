Camila Mendes on the fourth season of Riverdale

Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, explains that in the new installment of the characters preparing to enter the university.

Camila Mendes says that he would like to see what happens with his character in the university and to know what path to choose in life./ Courtesy

Secrets, mysteries and scandals surrounding the inhabitants of “Riverdale” a village is not so quiet. The saga began with the death of Jason Blossom, a popular high school student. The second season revolved around the mystery of the Black Hood, while the third installment was about a cult of sinister and the unmasking of the King Gargoyle. (We recommend: “In Riverdale there is always an element of mystery or crime”: Roberto Aguirre).

This 2019 begins with a tribute to Luke Perry, the actor who played the character Fred Andrews, who died last march at age 52. In the new chapters the characters Archie, Betty and Veronica must agree to explain the whereabouts of Jughead. Interview with Camila Mendes, the artist who plays Veronica Lodge.

What can you expect to Veronica Lodge in the fourth season of “Riverdale”?

Veronica is concentrated on applying to the university, but also is dealing with the repercussions of the revenge of his father. I can’t reveal more about that part of the story, but it’s going to be hard for her.

How do you describe the relationship of Veronica with his parents in this season?

The father and mother Veronica are in jail. She put Hiram (Mark Consuelos) in prison. I don’t think that she would like to see his mother in jail, but Hiram wants revenge and he is definitely making his life a living hell. For that reason, is definitely going to be a conflict between Veronica and her parents.

Who cares to Veronica in the absence of their parents?

Smithers (Tom McBeath) is your legal guardian, but in the home there is virtually no supervision, which means that anyone can enter. Veronica can do basically whatever you want.

Then, it takes care of itself…

I have the feeling that Veronica was always super independent. Always took care of alone, so I don’t think that will change this season. The focus this year is placed on the fact that we all started the last year of high school, so we will see more interaction between the four protagonists: Veronica, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprous) and Archie (KJ Apa). I think that we are going to explore more the dynamic between the characters, since it is our last year of high school.

What does it mean for his character the subject of the secondary this season?

At this point, Veronica was already engrossed in the lifestyle of Riverdale. I always found it charming and picturesque, so I don’t think that is considered too cool for that kind of life. Definitely will go to the parties organized in the village, but what is most important to her, in regard to the college, is the subject of the universities.

What college to apply?

Veronica wanted to go to Harvard. But due to the problems it is causing Hiram to go to Harvard is probably going to be more difficult than she thought.

In the third season Veronica, and Archie had many ups and downs in their relationship. How strong is your relationship in this season?

I just know what happens in the first two episodes, but for now their relationship is solid. I’d like to see them more stable as a couple this season.

What happens with Jughead?

I have a scene with him in the second episode. I almost never work with this character, but at a party we find ourselves. Jughead goes to a new school, so Veronica will try to protect it.

Veronica was always an activist and a rebel. Why fight this time?

In reality, I don’t know the answer to that question. Until now we’ve not filmed much. The first episode is a homage to Luke Perry, and Fred Andrews. It comes to honoring Luke and Fred, so that the center is put in Archie and in the support of the gang. There is nothing in that episode that raises what is going to happen the rest of the season.