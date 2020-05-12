Camila Mendes arrives at InStyle Mexico

Few celebrities can boast the growth as rapid as that of Camila Mendes. With one success after another, the actress of 25 years, is backed by more than 20 million followers on Instagram and has many surprises under the sleeve. But nothing has arrived as if by magic, Camila is persevering and very, very, very, hard working.

Today, the actress arrives at the cover of the November InStyle Mexico where, besides being the protagonist of one of our fashions of the season, the actress shares with us how has been your journey in Hollywood and the goals that you are still missing to conquer.

“To do something, I have always in mind one thing: who I am and who I want to convert”, he confessed. And yes, Camila we made it clear that it is not stopped by anything, and describes it as his biggest test up to now, the power to choose the projects they want to be, “it is sometimes easy to feel that you’re out, when you see all that is happening in social networks, the advertising in the environment. I am very careful to choose what you want to do and show me as I am in social networks, as someone very open” and that can be a little complicated, because samples are also available from your vulnerable part and let your followers (millions of Zentenialls, when it comes to someone like Camila) to delve into your life.

