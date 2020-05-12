So it is, what to many was regarded as ‘relationship goals’has come to its end. The actors, Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, end their romance after more than a year of relationship, as was announced by the famous portal E! News.

After having celebrated a year together on the 23rd of August, a source close to the couple revealed the break-up, in which he noted that, both actors had agendas too tight and different interests, which is why they decided to end their romance a couple of months ago.

“Cami and Charles have been separated for some months. We are taking a break from their relationship; because it was too fast and now need time to focus on their work and in themselves” continued the source, “Nothing in particular happened, it just felt busy and overwhelmed, it was too much pressure for them.”

It is worth mentioning that, as the source put it, both are loaded of work, primarily with recordings of Riverdale, in addition to his solo projects, because Charles is recording his next film, ‘Swing’ in Louisiana.

Continue to stay in contact

According to the source, the ex-partner is still in contact, they must maintain a cordial relationship both within the set of Riverdale as well as in the promotional events of the series. “Continue to stay in contact (…) Have been filming together despite their break up, and things have been normal,” said the source.

The relationship between Camila Mendes and Charles Melton

The actors fell in love within the films of Riverdale, where there was also romance within the screen, and began a formal relationship in the August 23, 2018, becoming one of the couples most acclaimed within the entertainment industry.