Barack and Michelle Obama will ‘American Factory’, a documentary to portray the globalization

After a life of movie that led him to be the first african-american president in the history of the united states, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle they rush to the production: a documentary on the challenges of the globalization through the arrival of a inverter chinese to a depressed city in the midwest.

Obama took the reins of United States shortly after the outbreak of the greater economic crisis in the country in more than eight decades, and after two terms in the White House (2009-2017), with a privileged view to reflect on the successes and tragedies of the global economic integration.

The tapefull of shades, avoid large words and chooses to focus on the day-to-day of the workers.

“We want people to be able to get away from themselves and to experience and understand the lives of other people,” said the exmandatario in a promotional video, Julia Reichert and Steven Bognarwith the directors of the film, distributed by the platform, Netflix.

In full escalation of the trade war between the US and China, triggered by his successor, Donald Trump, the documentsl of the producer of the Obama, ‘Higher Ground’describes a few employees adrift after the closing of a General Motors plant in 2008, which resulted in the dismissal of thousands of people in the city of Dayton (Ohio), of 150,000 inhabitants.

The purchase of lto factory by Fuyao, a company of glass for cars liderada by billionaire chinese, Cao Dewangin 2013 it offers a ray of hope for the poor town.

Cao employs more than 2 000 local employees and brings it to 200 China to form the americans.

While the issue starts out as a honeymoonthe clash of cultures and the different approaches on the role of the worker leads to suspicions and tensions that draw the future of the global labour market.



The americans lament that they are treated as “foreign“in their own country. The chinese, by his side, bemoan the laziness and lack of concentration of their colleagues.

“We can do that work during the weekend?”, ask one of the supervisors brought from China.

Dayton is located in the middle of the so-called ‘rust belt’ of the united States., the heart of industry heavy of the country and the birthplace of the formerly almighty automotive sector american.

“One of the many things that I love about this movie is that it leaves the people to tell their own story. ‘American Factory’ not offered by a particular perspective, it is not an editorial,” he said Michelle Obama.



Years of unemployment seriously undermined the trust and the economic prospects of the city, so that inhabitants receive Fuyao with open arms.

However, few are called to deception, and remember that with General Motors he earned us $ 29 per hour, while with the chinese company, the salary is barely $ 14.

Also, the proposal of trying to form a union on the part of the workerss is answered with belligerence on the part of the executive chinese.

Despite the fact that the film tries to escape at all times of the current political, the shadow of Donald Trump with your defense ofl trade protectionism and the focus on the manufacturing sector domestic is elongated.

“Let’s make big United States again,” says Jeff Liu, president of Fuyao for the country, imitating the motto of election campaign the tycoon real estate new yorker.

The chinese company, that manufactures Chrysler, Toyota and Honda, began operations in Dayton a month before Trump won the presidential election of 2016, with a discourse of strong economic nationalism and the promise of recover jobs back to the country from the asian giant.

In one of the last planes of the documentarya supervisor chinese accompanies the president of the company, visiting Ohioand explains how some of the employees quand see will be laid off in the coming months thanks to the installation of new technologies in the interest of the efficiency and the improvement of the results. Cao responds in silence with a smile satisfaction.