Barack and Michelle Obama make film debut in Hollywood

Barack and Michelle Obama they made their debut in Hollywood on Wednesday with a documentary film set in the industrial area of Ohio, which critics considered compelling and timely.

“American Factory”the story of what happened when a chinese company took over a plant abandoned by General Motors, is the first product of a collaboration of several years between Netflix and Higher Ground, the production company formed last year by the former president and the first lady of the united States.

“A good story gives you the opportunity to better understand the life of another person. Can help you to find a common ground. And that is why Michelle and I are attracted by the first movie, Higher Ground,” Obama said Wednesday in a posting on Twitter.

The documentary tracks the lives of thousands of workers laid off from their jobs in the automotive industry in Moraine, Ohioin the recession of 2008, some of which were hired six years later by the chinese company Fuyao Glass America for the manufacture of glass for cars in the same plant.

The Washington Post called “American Factory”, which arrived on Wednesday to Netflix, “a perfect vehicle for the mission (Higher Ground) to tell stories of under-represented groups”.

“We want people to come out of themselves and to experience and understand the life of another person,” Obama said to the filmmakers, Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar in a promotional video released by Netflix.

Michelle Obama he said to the filmmakers that I was particularly impressed by the scenes of the initials of the workers in the factory.

“That was my past, that was my father,” he said. “One of the many things that I love of this film (…) is that you let people tell their own story. ‘American Factory’ does not pose a perspective, is not a publisher,” he added.

The Los Angeles Times described the documentary as “compelling,” and the web site of popular culture Vox.com he said that it was “a fascinating glimpse on the challenges of globalization”. Received an approval rate of 97 percent on-site reviews Rotten Tomatoes.

Under the agreement Netflix, Higher Ground will produce, treat and purchase content for distribution on the streaming service. It is unknown the value of the agreement.

The next schedule will include an adaptation of the Pulitzer prize winning book “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom”, David W. Blight, about the abolitionist of slavery; a costume drama set in the world of fashion, and a series for preschool-aged children focused on healthy eating.