At age 63, Kris Jenner, lives one of the romances most solid of the clan

In view of the countless shocking stories that have starred in their famous daughters over the last year, with pregnancies ‘secrets’ and scandals of infidelity, it is understandable that the media attention and the cameras of the reality tv family have been too busy to pay attention to the sentimental life of Kris Jenner.

During this time, the romantic relationship of the matriarch of the clan television Corey Gamble has continued to grow discreetly, and on Monday, both held the birthday 63 of the celebrity, coinciding almost in time with his fourth anniversary: according to the official version their beautiful love story began sometime in November of 2014 after she requested the divorce to her then-husband Caitlyn Jennerknown at that time as Bruce.

The star held such a special day with his good friends Tommy and Dee Hilfigerthat surprised uploading at the first time of the day to a private jetwhere they were expecting some elegant balloons silver that formed the word ‘Boss’ and a birthday cake whose candles blew in full flight way to an unknown destination.

The day concluded with a feast in which again there was no shortage of balloons decorative in honor of the great protagonistthat he wanted to thank you publicly for the beautiful details that had to with it both your partner as the famous designer and his wife.

“Thank you Corey for all the love and surprises on my birthday,” she wrote next to one of the few images of the couple that has shared in your profile of Instagram. “I love you a lot, guys, and thanks to everyone else for all the beautiful and emotive messages of congratulations. I feel very grateful and lucky, I esteem infinitely”.

While it is true that Kris and Corey maintain a profile relatively discreetespecially if you compare it with the way they handled their private life other members of his family, he already appears with some regularity in ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘although always in the background and play more of a role of a spectator than a protagonist.

The margin of the marriage that are Kim and Kanyeof Kris Jenner is without a doubt the most consolidated of the clan: Kourtney, Kendall and Rob are officially unmarriedstatus , the sentimental of Khloé after the infidelity of Tristan Thompson it is a mystery and the courtship of Kylie Jenner with Travis Scott, the fruit of which already have a daughter – began a little over a year.