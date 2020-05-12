Anya Taylor-Joy starred in a new version of “Nosferatu” – Magazine Us

The actress argentina Anya Taylor-Joy, who was born in Miami and lived until the age of six in the town of buenos aires de San Fernando before moving to the united States, would have been chosen to star in a new version of the classic horror film “Nosferatu”, directed in 1922 by the German Fiedrich W. Murnau, based on the book “Dracula”, Bram Stoker’s dracula.

According to wrote the trade magazine Variety reported EFE, if Taylor-Joy came finally to an agreement to join this project, would be reconvened in this remake of “Nosferatu” with filmmaker Robert Eggers, with whom he made his debut on the big screen thanks to the successful horror film “The witch” (2015).

The film of Murnau, who had a first remake made in 1979 by the German Werner Herzog, is a film key within the so-called cinema-German expressionism and its plot focuses on the figure of a terrifying vampire.

With Spanish blood and English by his mother and scottish and argentina by his father, Taylor-Joy is one of the revelations in Hollywood in recent years thank to his roles in “The witch” and “Split” (2016), the last work of M. Night Syamalan.

In the future, the actress will be part of the cast of “Glass”, a film very unique in that it will work as a sequel to “Split” but also of “Unbreakable” (2000), another of the tapes of Shyamalan.Taylor-Joy will be accompanied in this film by the performers Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy.

In addition, the actress is rolling now, “New Mutants”, a feature film derived from the saga “X-Men” and that tells the story of a group of mutant teens.

Taylor-Joy will give life in this film Magik, a young woman with powers of sorcery and warp; while the actress Maisie Williams, known for his participation in “Game of Thrones”, will embody to Wolfsbane, a girl who tries to combine his religious beliefs with his ability to become a wolf.