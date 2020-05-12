Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer discover the secrets of “Maleficent 2, the owner of the evil”

Angelina Jolie again become the horns and the wings of Maleficentaccompanied by the beautiful legend of Hollywood Michelle Pfeiffer that adds to the franchise as the evil Queen Ingrith and the talented Elle Fanningwho gets to embody the princess Aurora. In Los Angeles, the actress spoke with Teleshow on this second part of the film.
—After five years of the first movie, how was the experience of returning to the same character, Angelina?
—It was even more fun as I remembered. Now that the character of Elle he grew up in a new chapter, a new reason to come back. It was not just the continuation, it is a whole new relationship; as it happens to any parent when you have a child that grew up and there are new positive things in the link, and any new issues that you terrorize, challenge you, and you grasp to yourself. So there was a lot more to read and I was so excited to shoot with Michelle. I knew that all we were going to go well.
—Michelle, how was the experience of working on a film about a fairy tale and interpret the evil queen Ingrith?
—The challenge always goes through how to make it look fresh and renewed, realistic, and how to find the humanity in a character like this. Because it is easy to stand there and spit out a poison, but takes away fun. I love playing this role and I love working with these two women.
—Your character grew from the last film, Elle. How is she now? How would you describe it today?
Fanning: —As in the first film, I think that she is all kindness, full of understanding. But the put in a difficult position in the second movie because it is split between these two worlds in which I can not understand why they can’t integrate and get on well. In addition, for Aurora of course it is your mother, to which he is opposed, because the character of Michelle is taking the more human side and trying to see the humanity in them. Somehow, she is betrayed. The goodness always triumphs. She knows it.
Pfeiffer: —But she also has common sense.
Fanning: —Yes, it has.
Jolie: —And has been strengthened.
Fanning: —Yes, it is stronger.
Jolie: —Begins to understand what it is like to have a girl of strong convictions. Even Maleficent you are going to feel intimidated by your girl.
—You’re actresses of three generations, so the question is for all: today, it is difficult to find a good script, a good character to play?
Jolie: —I think that it always was, and they are all after the pursuit of the great script, of the words great and great stories to us.
—And what’s more fun to work in a fairy tale, a movie like this, with creatures created by computer and magic kingdoms?
Fanning: —All we are conscious when we are sitting at the dining table and say: “you’re a fairy, you’re a queen…”. We ask ourselves: “What are we doing here?”. This is our work. It is very funny.
Jolie: —It is so fun!