Actress Vanessa Hudgens is transformed into a princess to celebrate her 31 years

Instagram | Instagram



The celebrations of the celebrities tend to be very exciting, especially if it is your birthday. May include serenades (as did the mexican actress Yalizta Aparicio), or celebrate with great feasts the style of Kardashian.

Another of the actresses who not only surprised by its multiple costumes for Halloween, also what makes to celebrate his birthday, is Vanessa Hudgens, who last year reached the age of 30.

The protagonist of The Knight Before Christmas he shared with his followers the decoration of the space where he celebrated his birthday, as well as his characterization of the elf with a great dress color red.

Instagram

For this year, the actress returned to surprise their fans to welcome the 31 years transformed into a real princess, with a sequined dress and a beautiful tiara.

Instagram

In the birthday can not miss the gifts and this occasion was no exception, as Stella, the sister of Vanessa, flew to another country to surprise her hidden in a box.

“Oh my God. LITERALLY THE BEST BIRTHDAY GIFT. My sister @stellahudgens came out of a box in a foreign country to surprise me for my birthday. I could not be more excited. Happy birthday to me ❤️”

After that great surprise, Vanessa and her sister Stella spent time together, laughing and dancing to celebrate the 31st birthday of the actress, showing that there is no better gift than being with the family.

Another of the celebrities who couldn’t wait to show you her affection was her former partner of High School Musical ymejor friend Ashley Tisdale, who shared a memento in your account of Instagram celebrating the life of Hudgens.

“It’s the birthday of @vanessahudgens and I chose this gif because I’m still awestruck. She is the Gabriella to my Sharpay, 16 years ago we met on a commercial for Sears and the rest is history. She is truly the only person who comprises a large part of my life and for that I appreciate our friendship. I love you Nessa, there’s no one else with whom prefer to be by myself.”

Vanessa Hudgens has many reasons to celebrate her 31 years, because thanks to their work has excelled in her career as an actress with new projects as well as his participation in the film The Knight Before Christmas and the most recent Bad Boysnext to Will Smith.

Happy birthday, Vanessa!

Read more here: