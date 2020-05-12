35 sexy pictures of Victoria Justice, driver of the #TeenChoiceAwards 2016

































































The actress and american singer Victoria Justice it will be the driver of the Teen Choice Awards 2016, a ceremony in which it has already participated in previous years.

Justice is the daughter of Zack and Serene Justice, and is of puerto rican descent by his mother and irish by his father.

Gained popularity by playing Lola Martinez (“Zoey 101”) and Tori Vega (“VICTORiOUS”), both performances for the original series of “Nickelodeon”.

After starred in “Eye Candy“ a series of “MTV” which was canceled at the end of the first season.

In 2007 she won two Young Artist Awards for his work in “Zoey 101”; in 2011 won a Kids Choice Awards Australia as the “Most attractive girl“.

In October, you’ll be able to see as part of the cast of the new stories “The Rocky Horror Picture Show“.

The star of the WWE John Cena accompany Justice in the conduct of the Teen Choice Awards.

