Zac Efron and Lily Collins are partners in crime

The day yesterday was released Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vilethe new film Zac Efron and Lily Collins where the actor plays Ted Bundy, a famous murderer. It seems that the actors have become inseparable, and Lily made it very clear to share a photo of Instagram with a cute caption.

Lily Collins shared the day yesterday a photo in Instagram to the side of Zac Efron which he called “Partner in crime portrait” (Portrait of a fellow crime). Although the actress made reference to her role in the moviealso it seems that you have a great friendship with the actor.

In the photo, Lily he mentioned not being able to believe that a year ago they were filming the movie and now were heading to the premiere. In addition he thanked the Sundance film Festival by allowing them the privilege of showing a film in which he said: “everyone put so much heart and soul.”

As you can see, Zac Efron is glittery a new look in the photo shared Lily Collins. In this regard, the media asked him if his hair it was for some role, but this was his response: “it Is just life, brother.” We love it!