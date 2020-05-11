Younger sister of Kriss Jenner surgery to look identical to her

The clan Kardashian-Jenner never ceases to generate controversy. And more whether the person who generates is another member not so far away from the socialite and businesswomen as Kriss Jenner who has created an empire with his name and daughters. Therefore, it was no wonder that she knew that her younger sister, surgery to look identical to her.

Karen Houghton is one of the aunts more extroverted of the famous family. She is 61 years old and has always stated that he wanted to look like her sister, Kriss, thus fulfilling her dream in 2016, the year that took the demanding decision until the day of today keeps you very happy, because he achieved his goal of having traits very similar to those of the call manager of the Kardahsian.

The transformation was so amazing that the surgeon was given the task of publishing the results of their criterion has been the most exhaustive carried out.

Fans of the family, the more controversy and famous people in the world took on the task of impressing this “dream come true”, as well as Karen, there are many women who want to look like some of the girls curvy.