What Zac Efron does not exceed his separation with Vanessa Hudgens?

LOS ANGELES (united States).- When Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, and more stars High School Musical met in line to act in The Disney Family Singalong of ABC, Zac Efron was noticeably absent. What happened to the protagonist than expected in this reunion?

While he recorded the number with an introduction of 17 seconds, not sang along with the rest of the cast. The series High School Musical launched to stardom as Troy Bolton in 2006, but the fans were really discouraged because Zac has not participated in the song, even just for the sake of nostalgia.

“Zac has done a lot in his career to honor his time with High School Musical , but also to not stop because you want to grow from that moment. There have been many good moments, but there were also a lot of pain and that comes from his time with Vanessa ” said a source.

The relationship of Zac and Vanessa

The couple kept their relationship from 2005 to 2010, and even had the nickname of their fans as “Zanessa”. “Do not speak, so they work together in a situation like this would be too difficult… that would mean you would have to work with Vanessa and doesn’t want that in your life,” said the source to the magazine Hollywood Life.

“Hello to you all. I hope you are doing as safe as possible during these unprecedented times. It is a great pleasure to present a musical performance of some of my oldest friends… and new ones. I hope you enjoy it and remember, we’re all in this together,” he said Zac in the introduction, before the stars HSM interpret the number.