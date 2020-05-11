‘West Side Story’: reveal the first promotional image of the cast

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler will ‘West Side Story’, the first musical to Steven Spielberg.

Steven Spielberg soon we will submit a new proposal on the big screen and today we have the first promotional image of the cast. The filmmaker is ready to roll West Side Story, a feature film that is set to become the first musical of his filmography.

West Side Story it is an adaptation of the popular work of the same name on Broadway. This film features a cast headed by Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) and Rachel Zegler, who will interpret Tony and Maria, respectively. In the first image revealed by Amblin, we can see the pair next to the Jets and the Sharks, rival gangs that will complicate the relationship of the protagonists.

The film also counts with the participation of Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Josh Andres Rivera, Corey Stoll, Brian d’arcy James, Mike Faist, Ana Isabelle, and the young dancer Maddie Ziegler. In addition, West Side Story with the presence of Rita Moreno, the actress who participated in the first adaptation of the musical, in 1961.

The script of this new proposal was in charge of Tony Kushner, while the choreography will be performed by Justin Peck. The premiere of West Side Story is scheduled for mid-December of 2020.

(Cover image: Amblin)