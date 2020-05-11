Victoria Justice has the 15 keys of the new guide to denim

Combined with a swimsuit as body

Already told Sara Carbonero, the floodlights are the new t-shirts. A statement that makes much more sense than ever if we see the many looks of celebrities as Sara Sampaio, Bella Hadid, or Chiara Ferragni. All of them have brought their swimwear to the street, and we demonstrate that this garment has a life beyond the beach.

Victoria Justice also jumped on this trend and bet for a design, lace, jeans, sleeves rolled up, and a few original high-heeled shoes with a multitude of strips in the forefoot.