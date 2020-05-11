This is the reality on the drink miracle of Miranda Kerr

When the supermodel Miranda Kerr gets up, does a little bit of meditation, open the curtains and windows to let it run the fresh air into your room and spend some time with your child. In addition, as stated in an article for WellandGood, your morning routine used to include a glass of hot water with lemon or apple cider vinegar, but now it has changed: “Now just drink hot water with one or two prunes”.

The reason? The model, which on numerous occasions has declared the amateur of the nutrition -follow for example the diet of the blood type-ensures that the hot water and the raisins will help to activate the digestive system each morning.















The digestive system works by itself”





The reality is that a glass of hot water, is mixed with lemon, lime, raisins, or any other home remedy that occurs to us, it will simply be that: a concoction certainly pleasant for our agency, but whose benefits attributed with regard to our digestive system are not scientifically demonstrated and they seem a tad exaggerated.

So says Noelia Pedrosa of the Cross, registered dietitian-Clinical dietitian The People: “Take hot water in the morning has no magical effects of debugging nor is it necessary to activate the digestive system because the digestive system works by itself, it activates and deactivates in the morning.”





Drink a glass of water does help to increase -not activate – peristalsisthat are bowel movements, and facilitate the bowel movements, explains the expert. However, “the temperature of the water is immaterial, because our agency is going to take to regulate a body temperature of approximately 36.5 ° C: it is best to take it at the temperature more pleasant for us.”















The temperature of the water is indifferent”







Noelia Pedrosa of the Cross

Dietitian-nutritionist Clinic in La Puebla













