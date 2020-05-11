The video of Kris Jenner, playing tennis in tiny bikini pink that is breaking Instagram

One of her famous daughters it seemed a good gift of mothers day to expose the body of the matriarch

Of face to the celebration of mother’s day, Kendall Jenner he wanted to share with his millions of followers a video is totally unedited from his mother, the matriarch of the clan, Kris Jenner.

In these images, the famous former wife of Caitlyn Jenner shown several years ago playing tennis with a tiny bikini pink, exposing the spectacular anatomy that he possessed.

“I love you, mother”, wrote the model in the publication that soon to surpass the 5 million reproducciones in addition to thousands of comments halagándola.

View this post on Instagram Happy Mother’s Day!! To my mother, MJ, thank you for teaching me to be the best mother I can be, through the lessons you instilled in me as a mother, friend and mentor. I could not have asked for a more amazing mother and I love you so much. Being a mother is the most incredible blessing, and I thank all of my kids for giving me the opportunity to love, teach, grow, and learn as a mommy and a grandmother. Seeing my babies become mothers have brought me so much joy and I thank God for my family every day. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, I am so proud of you today and every day!! To all the moms, moms-to-be, aunts, godmothers, sisters, friends and mother figures out there who hold their families together in the best times and during the challenging times, let’s celebrate you today! #HappyMothersDay ❤️ A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on May 10, 2020 at 8:10am PDT

But Kendall is not the first to do something like that, because just days ago Kim Kardashian also shared a zip of the hot body of his mom with another daring bikinion that occasion a yellow color.