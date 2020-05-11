the series of portraits that brings together actresses

On the occasion of the collection Spring 2020, Laura and Kate Mulleavydesigners of the firm Rodartedecided not to make a parade to the use but to bet on something different. Away from the conventional catwalks, have opted to present their clothes by appointment in New York, and with a series of portraits totally dreamy. Dresses of tulle, delicate pastel colors, puffy sleeves and ruffles crown this new collection of the signature which already has a dream with a romantic (and dramatic) spring.

In charge of donning these dresses princess could not have been better chosen. These are some of the actresses, most notable of Hollywood, singers and women of all kinds of profiles that seem drawn from another century in this series of portraits that mimics the portraits classical realists.

As if the aristocracy of the century of the lights were Kirsten Dunst (intimate friend of the designers of the firm), January Jones, Rowan Blanchard, or Yalitza Aparicio, among others, they are the new creations of the firm, accompanied by long gloves, hot dogs, Greek columns and many, many flowers.

Some of the actresses most prominent of Hollywood are joined by new pledges as Margaret Qualleywho has captured all the attention thanks to his role in Once upon a time in Hollywood or Alexa Demieone of the protagonists of Euphoria it has gotten to the younger generations thanks to their looks beauty during the HBO series.

Another of the finer details of this series of photographs is the reunion between January Jones and Kiernan Shipka those who had not appeared together since the end of Mad Men. The wife and the daughter of Jon Hamm, whose paths have separated from the fiction appear as well, thanks to Rodarte, united of new.

This collection arrives a little before the beginning of the Fashion Week new york, thus made with all the attention before the focus of the fashion industry, not to be rude with all the news of the signatures. Rodarte has uploaded more than 30 photos to your profile on Instagram, all taken by the photographer Daria Kobayashi Ritch.

The protagonists of the photos in full are: Kirsten Dunst, Yalitza Apparition , Alexa Demie, Rowan Blanchard, January Jones, Kiernan Shipka, Lili Reinhart, Gabrielle Union, Margaret Qualley, Helen Howard, Kilo Kish, Gia Coppola , Maggie Rogers, Lauren Tsai, King, Princess, Maya Erskine and Danielle Haim.