The series could have a second season – Unbelievable – Spoiler Time

We all know that the miniseries/limited series, in general, have a single delivery, although there may be exceptions (such as the recent case of Big Little Lies). The truth is that, when a series we love, we want more and Unbelievable of Netflix not is saved from this desire.

In an interview with EWthe creator of the program, Susannah Grantrevealed that there were never plans to extend the story of Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever) and detective Grace Rasmussen (Toni Collette) and Karen Duvall (Merritt Wever) beyond a season.

“I think the story came to a resolution very satisfactory. I don’t feel the need to have more of it”said Grant. However, when EW he raised the idea of creating an anthology in the style of The Sinner, where each season focuses on a new case, was enthusiastic,

“That’s a great idea! Although this case makes the rod very high. If I find another with this kind of weight, a narrative that is extraordinary and a journalistic work incredible after him, absolutely I would… I Still haven’t been found, but never say never”explained Grant.

Unbelievable it tells the story of Marie, a young man who presents a complaint of sexual abuse, and the authorities doubt it. At the same time, two detectives investigate cases similar to those of Adler to catch the rapist.