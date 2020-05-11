The Obama could win an Oscar!

If you already know those who are nominated to the Oscars in 2020you probably already know that the production favourite to win this evening in the category ‘Best Documentary’ is ‘American Factory’ and this is precisely the reason why the Obama could win an award today!

Why Michelle and Barack Obama might win in the Oscars 2020?

A few months ago Barack and Michelle came to an agreement with Netflix to which his producer (Higher Ground) to create content for the well-known streaming service and one of their projects was nothing more and nothing less than ‘American Factory’, considered one of the best documentaries of the year and everything points to that the preferred the prestigious Academy awards.

Why will win ‘American Factory’?

Last February 4 was leaked a tweet in which seemed to the Academy revealed by mistake to the winners of the Oscar 2020.

The official account of The Academy published a series of images, in the format of a betting game, where they revealed who were his favorites to win in each category. However, a few minutes later, they repented and decided to delete the post, arousing even more suspicions that the elections that gave will be very likely the winners of the Oscars this year.