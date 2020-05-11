“The night of the nerds”: a hilarious and touching – Reviews

The subgenre of comedies youth americans that are not suitable for children has changed a lot in the last few decades, at least in reference to what they were towards the beginning of the century, when American Pie re-fashion stories about students grappling with their sexuality.

The main change is that many of these films have stopped having sex as a central point, using the central issues of this subgenus as a platform to explore not only the sexuality but also the relationships of friendship or the uncertainty about the future from the point of view of youth. This has made comedies such as Supercool or both deliveries of Good neighbors movies much more complex and interesting than its outward appearance might imply.

The night of the nerdsa very well-done debut behind the camera for the actress Olivia Wilde, follow that line, telling a story that doesn’t skimp on the crude humor, but at its centre is a story of friendship and maturation, genuine and stunning.

The film is the story of Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever), best friends who are about to graduate high school after four years in which we focused on the studies; they are totally alien to the atmosphere of holiday and relaxation in their eccentric school friends seem to live, something that both stood apart with the goal to qualify for good universities.

However, a discovery on the last day of classes proves to them that you have fun and study did not have to be mutually exclusive, and desperate not to have ruined their social lives decide to make up for lost time by going to a wild end of year party.

The scene in the bathroom where Molly discovers that his companions lost no time in academics in spite of the holidays is a perfect combination of absurdism comedy with sincerity, emotional, and a pinch of fear is existential, and that combination is present in almost all the film.

Both Molly and Amy, in their own ways, they have been kept sheltered in its own bubble social for years, giving forces the one to the other but at the same time, without realizing it, to strengthen their weaknesses to each other, and the process of discovering that and cope with it by trying to reverse four years in one night is emotional and exciting, beyond the jokes about serial killers or perform self-stimulation with toys.

In its first half is where the film most certain evidence of a lack of experience on the part of Wilde, who leaves the film will go a little of the hands, ambulando with a certain lack of orientation that ironically emulates the on-screen action, with Molly and Amy wandering lost trying to get the address of the house where the party is, but the film does not feel disoriented intentionally.

These detours are not without purpose or mood, since there are a lot of times hilarious, from the misunderstanding with Uber to the omnipresence of the glorious powers of chaos that is Gigi (Billie Lourd), and it is in these moments that the film goes armando its charming cast of secondary characters, each of which has its moment to shine throughout the film, but there are several scenes that feel a bit unnecessary and maybe a person more experienced in the direction had been cut.

But the rest of the film manages to climb so high that these imperfections fail to detract impact on the film.

The last third in particular could well be the best example of a comedy of that type ever made, elevated by the direction of Wilde, which emphasizes the most dramatic moments, tragic and triumph of the great odyssey of Amy and Molly with impeccable choices in the soundtrack or interesting aesthetic decisions that give an elegance to this film that many other comedies of this style simply do not have.

When Wilde wants a moment hit, every broken heart, every humiliation, every win impacts with the force of a meteorite, as if it were the most important thing that has happened to anyone else in the history of the world, what it feels like an encapsulation perfect life from the perspective of a teenager.

Of course, that would not be possible without the excellent performances by Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, that I dare say should be in consideration for some important awards there by the end of the year and the early months of 2020.

The night of the nerds it’s still one of the best comedies of youth of the past few years.

———————————————————————–

THE NIGHT OF THE NERDS (Booksmart)

Directed by Olivia Wilde

Written by Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman

Produced by Katie Silberman, Megan Ellison, Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld and Jessica Elbaum

Edition by Jamie Gross

Direction of photography by Jason McCormick

Soundtrack composed by Dan Nakamura

Cast: Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Skyler Gisondo, Billie Lourd, Jessica Williams, Diana Silvers, Jason Sudeikis, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, Victoria Ruesga, Eduardo Franco, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Mike O’brien